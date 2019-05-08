From its highs in April through its close on May 8, almost US$1 trillion in market capitalisation on mainland equities has been erased, according to calculations by Bloomberg. Photo: Xinhua
China’s stocks fall to 10-week low amid trade war fears and data showing slower exports growth
- The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.1 per cent to 2,893.76, while the Hang Seng Index fell 1.2 per cent to 29,003.20, a six-week low
Topic | A-shares
From its highs in April through its close on May 8, almost US$1 trillion in market capitalisation on mainland equities has been erased, according to calculations by Bloomberg. Photo: Xinhua