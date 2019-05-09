Stocks in Shenzhen and Shanghai both ended lower on Thursday, as talks on trade between US and Chinese officials were due to continue in Washington. Photo: Xinhua
Shanghai, Hong Kong stocks slide lower as credit data, trade war dim growth outlook
- Shanghai Composite Index slides 1.5 per cent to 2,850.95, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index hit for a 2.4 per cent loss to close at 28,311.07
