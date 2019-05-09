Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Stocks in Shenzhen and Shanghai both ended lower on Thursday, as talks on trade between US and Chinese officials were due to continue in Washington. Photo: Xinhua
China Business

Shanghai, Hong Kong stocks slide lower as credit data, trade war dim growth outlook

  • Shanghai Composite Index slides 1.5 per cent to 2,850.95, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index hit for a 2.4 per cent loss to close at 28,311.07
Topic |   A-shares
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Published: 5:41pm, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 5:41pm, 9 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Stocks in Shenzhen and Shanghai both ended lower on Thursday, as talks on trade between US and Chinese officials were due to continue in Washington. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.