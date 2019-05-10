This image released by Disney shows, from left, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Karen Gillan, the character Rocket, voiced by Bradley Cooper and Paul Rudd in a scene from Avengers: Endgame. Photo: Disney/Marvel Studios via AP
Avengers: Endgame becomes highest-grossing foreign film of all-time in China, crosses 4 billion yuan
- Maoyan Entertainment, China’s largest movie ticketing app, projects the film could end up with overall takings of 4.16 billion yuan on the mainland
- Endgame is the third highest earning film overall in China
A scene from Avengers: Endgame. Photo: Disney/Marvel Studios via AP
A scene from Avengers: Endgame. Photo: Disney/Marvel Studios via AP