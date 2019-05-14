Investors at the Hangzhou stock exchange in east China’s Zhejiang province, ahead of a doubling of mainland-traded shares’ weighting in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Photo: Xinhua
Global index compiler MSCI begins process to lift Chinese stocks’ weighting in benchmark gauges
- Chinese stocks’ representation in MSCI’s indices will double in the first part of a three-step process
- Wens Foodstuff Group A, Contemporary A and Shenzhen Mindray A will be added to the MSCI China A Onshore Index
Topic | A-shares
China’s innovative drug market is expected to grow five-fold between 2017 and 2030. Photo: Bloomberg
Shares in Chinese health care firms, beer and liquor makers set to benefit from higher weighting in MSCI global benchmarks, says HSBC
- The index compiler plans to boost the representation of Chinese stocks to 20 per cent from the current 5 per cent by November
Topic | MSCI
