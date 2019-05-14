An electronic board displaying the stock index and prices at a securities brokerage in Beijing, on 6 May 2019. Contrary to global conventions, China’s stock market represents losses and declines in green, and uses red to illustrate gains and advances. Photo: EPA-EFE
Smart money pulls out of China’s equity market via Hong Kong as hopes of trade war’s resolution fade to gloom
- Overseas funds pull out of China’s stock market at a faster pace in the past few weeks after US President Trump threatened to escalate tariffs
- But analysts still predict continued capital influx over a longer term, with an inflow of 200 billion yuan to 400 billion yuan for 2019 after MSCI and FTSE’s separate inclusion of A shares
Topic | Stock Connect
