Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An electronic board displaying the stock index and prices at a securities brokerage in Beijing, on 6 May 2019. Contrary to global conventions, China’s stock market represents losses and declines in green, and uses red to illustrate gains and advances. Photo: EPA-EFE
China Business

Smart money pulls out of China’s equity market via Hong Kong as hopes of trade war’s resolution fade to gloom

  • Overseas funds pull out of China’s stock market at a faster pace in the past few weeks after US President Trump threatened to escalate tariffs
  • But analysts still predict continued capital influx over a longer term, with an inflow of 200 billion yuan to 400 billion yuan for 2019 after MSCI and FTSE’s separate inclusion of A shares
Topic |   Stock Connect
Laura He

Laura He  

Published: 5:30pm, 14 May, 2019

Updated: 5:48pm, 14 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

An electronic board displaying the stock index and prices at a securities brokerage in Beijing, on 6 May 2019. Contrary to global conventions, China’s stock market represents losses and declines in green, and uses red to illustrate gains and advances. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.