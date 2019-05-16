Chinese investors react as they monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing. The market sentiment in China has cooled off a bit since the market peaked in April. Photo: AP Photo
Chinese equity investors, unsure of a sustainable bull run, place wagers on defensive plays
- An index of consumer stocks has surged 60 per cent this year as the best-performing sector on the Shanghai Composite Index
- The resilience of consumer stocks has called into question the sustainability of the gains in the benchmark so far
Topic | A-shares
So far 108 technology firms have filed applications to list the companies on the upcoming stock board of Shanghai Stock Exchange. Photo: Xinhua
China’s regulator urges brokerages to monitor investors’ funding needs to trade on Nasdaq-style market
- Retail investors must meet minimum investment threshold of US$72,900 to trade stocks on the new board, which is likely to debut in the middle of this year
Topic | Stocks
