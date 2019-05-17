Channels

Emerging markets in Asia took a hit after the US-China trade war escalated last week. Photo: AFP
China Business

Where has all the money gone? US-China trade war triggers capital flight from emerging Asian markets

  • Recent flare up in trade tensions between the US and China led to outflows of more than US$2.5 billion in Chinese equities last week
  • Inflows into global bond funds has been accelerating at their fastest pace since 2002
Topic |   US-China trade war
Laura He

Laura He  

Published: 6:30am, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 6:45am, 17 May, 2019

Chinese investors react as they monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing. The market sentiment in China has cooled off a bit since the market peaked in April. Photo: AP Photo
China Business

Chinese equity investors, unsure of a sustainable bull run, place wagers on defensive plays

  • An index of consumer stocks has surged 60 per cent this year as the best-performing sector on the Shanghai Composite Index
  • The resilience of consumer stocks has called into question the sustainability of the gains in the benchmark so far
Topic |   A-shares
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Published: 4:50pm, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 8:22pm, 16 May, 2019

