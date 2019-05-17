Emerging markets in Asia took a hit after the US-China trade war escalated last week. Photo: AFP
Where has all the money gone? US-China trade war triggers capital flight from emerging Asian markets
- Recent flare up in trade tensions between the US and China led to outflows of more than US$2.5 billion in Chinese equities last week
- Inflows into global bond funds has been accelerating at their fastest pace since 2002
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese investors react as they monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing. The market sentiment in China has cooled off a bit since the market peaked in April. Photo: AP Photo
Chinese equity investors, unsure of a sustainable bull run, place wagers on defensive plays
- An index of consumer stocks has surged 60 per cent this year as the best-performing sector on the Shanghai Composite Index
- The resilience of consumer stocks has called into question the sustainability of the gains in the benchmark so far
Topic | A-shares
