General Andrew Jackson on horseback commanding US troops in the Battle of New Orleans on January 8, 1815. British troops in redcoats marched into American fire from a fortified line. The British were defeated. Photo: Shutterstock
For a glimpse of how Donald Trump’s trade war with China may end, look at the War of 1812 fought between the US and Britain
- The War of 1812 was fought from June 1812 to February 1815, including the British raid of 1814 that set fire to the White House
- That conflict was born out of a trade war (a British embargo of France) and fought at least partly as a trade war (a British blockade of America)
