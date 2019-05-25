An employee of Henan Ruimei Hair Product with a client, a retailer, in Lagos, Nigeria. Together with South Africa and Benin, the country accounts for more than 80 per cent of China’s total wig exports to the African continent. Photo: Handout
China’s ‘wig capital’ has designs on Africa as US tariffs loom
- Xuchang’s wigs industry has ballooned and was worth US$1 billion in exports by 2016, while China is the largest exporter of human-hair products globally
- Africa is the second-largest destination for Chinese wigs, making up 37 per cent of the overall market, just behind the US’s market share of 39 per cent
Topic | Trade
US President Donald Trump is greeted by Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser showing off his socks as the president arrives in Lake Charles, Louisiana, May 14, 2019. Photo: Reuters
China’s exporters of Donald Trump wigs and American flags ‘had no idea’ they face higher trade war tariffs
- A Chinese producer of socks brandishing the face and hair of US President Donald Trump is set to be hit with a new trade war tariff
- Manufacturers of ‘Trump’ wigs and American national flags also face incoming tariffs, but were not aware of this when contacted
Topic | US-China trade war: All stories
