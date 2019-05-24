Channels

File picture of Xiao Jianhua. Photo: Handout
China Business

China’s bank regulators take over Baoshang Bank, moving a step closer to breaking up financier Xiao Jianhua’s business empire

  • The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) have taken over the management of Baoshang Bank for two years, according to a joint statement
  • China Construction Bank will assume the daily operations of Baoshang to protect the interests of customers and depositors, the regulators said
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Published: 9:15pm, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 9:15pm, 24 May, 2019

