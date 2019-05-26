A rare earth metals mine in Nanchang county, in China’s eastern Jiangxi province. The country accounts for 90 per cent of the global supply of rare earth elements. Photo: Reuters
Explainer: Can the US take back some control of rare earths from China?
- Beijing, as the lowest cost producer, can lower prices to put emerging rivals out of business
The chassis and batteries of an electric car are displayed at Auto Shanghai 2019. Regardless of the trade war, Beijing will ultimately move to reduce exports of rare earths to meet its own domestic demand, specifically from its electric-vehicle industry. Photo: AFP
Trade war: will China use ‘nuclear option’ of banning rare earth exports to US?
- China accounted for seven out of every 10 tonnes of rare earth elements mined worldwide last year and was the biggest exporter to America
- As trade tensions have escalated, analysts are questioning whether Beijing will use its dominance of the industry as a check on US tariffs
