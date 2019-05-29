The central business district in Beijing. An unresolved trade war might amplify an inward-looking trend among Chinese companies. Photo: Reuters
China consumer market ‘too big to ignore’, to attract domestic and foreign M&A activity amid trade war
- Economic uncertainty will push Chinese companies to focus on M&A to boost business at home
- Consumer spending stimulus could attract foreign players despite trade war
Topic | Mergers & Acquisitions
The central business district in Beijing. An unresolved trade war might amplify an inward-looking trend among Chinese companies. Photo: Reuters