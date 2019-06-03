A Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe is displayed at the International Auto Show in Shenzhen, China, on Saturday. The city’s government said last week it will increase the number of licence plates to boost car sales in the city. Photo: Shutterstock
More Chinese cities set to join Guangzhou and Shenzhen in increasing car ownership quotas to lift declining sales
- Guangzhou and Shenzhen to increase supply of licence plates by at least 42 per cent through 2020
- Jefferies says Beijing, Shanghai and other big cities will follow suit soon
