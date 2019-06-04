Staff in protective gear are seen at the Sheung Shui slaughterhouse in Hong Kong’s New territories, which closed for the second time in a month following the latest case of African swine fever. Photo: Sam Tsang
Swine fever to hit pork market for years to come as millions of pigs are culled, say experts
- The disease has already hit most provinces in China, reducing pork production by 30 per cent according to some estimates
Topic | Food and agriculture
