The bad-loan measure among Chinese banks had improved recently, easing to 1.8 per cent in the first quarter from 1.83 per cent at the end of December. Photo: AP
New rule, shadow banking crackdown will increase Chinese banks’ non-performing loan ratios, warns Alvarez & Marsal
- New ‘window guidance’ requires loans to be reclassified as non performing after 60 days without payment, more stringent than the 90-day rule in Europe
Topic | Banking & Finance
