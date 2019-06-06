The natural scenery and cultural attractions of West Lake are a drawing card for tourists in Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang Province. Photo: Reuters
Hangzhou takes No 1 spot for land sales in China, raising funds amid construction binge for 2022 Asian Games
- The provincial capital city sold 295 parcels in the five months through May, raising 113.5 billion yuan
- Funds raised will help pay for infrastructure and other works related to 2022 Asian Games
Topic | China property
