Tariffs could lead to a shake-up in the artificial flower decoration industry, which only represents about US$700 million of the more than US$550 billion in Chinese imports that made their way into the US last year, but could see big retailers cut out middlemen like Green. Photo: Alamy
Trump’s tariffs could nip South Carolina florist’s business – and his daughter’s Guangdong trip – in the bud
- Smaller US businesses have greatly increased ties with Chinese companies in past two decades
- New tariffs could hit Chinese products ranging from toys to hair brushes
Topic | US-China trade war
China might restrict exports of rare earths, which are essential to the manufacture of consumer electronics, semiconductors and military equipment. Photo: AFP
China issues veiled rare earths threats after US ups trade war ante with Huawei blacklist
- Foreign ministry says warning from top economic planning agency that government will prioritise domestic demand is sound and valid
- Communist Party mouthpiece also warns US not to underestimate China’s resolve to hit back
Topic | US-China tech war
