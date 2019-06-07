The Hyatt on the Bund in Shanghai supports 620 guest rooms and provides views towards Pudong, across the Huangpu River. Photo: Handout
Hyatt Hotels lays out plan to double its Asia-Pacific presence
- New York-listed Hyatt says it plans to double its presence in China and surrounding areas over the next four years
- The group, headquartered in Chicago, said its strategy involves tapping growth in domestic tourism on the mainland
Topic | Luxury Hotels
The Hyatt on the Bund in Shanghai supports 620 guest rooms and provides views towards Pudong, across the Huangpu River. Photo: Handout