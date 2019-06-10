Channels

A Chinese investor monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on May 10, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
China Business

Hong Kong stocks climb most in six months on upbeat China export data; Macau casino operators hit a daily hot streak

  • ‘The trade data lent support to the market and stirred some buying sentiment,’ says Wang Zheng of Jingxi Investment Management
  • Resilience of stocks will be tested by fresh key data coming out later this week in China
Topic |   A-shares
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Published: 5:00pm, 10 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:14pm, 10 Jun, 2019

Traders are betting the pig disease that has rapidly swept through China will continue to disrupt supply and keep boosting the share prices of breeders. Photo: AP
Companies

Traders pig out on China pork stocks as deadly African swine fever roils world’s biggest pig market

  • Shares of Muyuan Foodstuff and Jiangxi Zhengbang have doubled in past year
  • Stock prices still have room to grow, analysts say, as African swine fever kills off China’s pigs
Topic |   African swine fever
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Published: 11:25am, 9 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:59pm, 9 Jun, 2019

