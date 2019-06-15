Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Star Harbour International Centre on the north bund of Shanghai’s Huangpu River, which CapitaLand bought for 12.8 billion yuan last November. Photo: Handout
China Business

Singapore investors snap up US$5 billion of China’s commercial properties, brushing aside trade war concerns

  • Singapore investors hold a long-term view on the Chinese market, says Alvin Yip of Cushman & Wakefield
Topic |   China property
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Published: 12:30pm, 15 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:30pm, 15 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Star Harbour International Centre on the north bund of Shanghai’s Huangpu River, which CapitaLand bought for 12.8 billion yuan last November. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.