Street scene of Sanya in Hainan province in southern China on 29 April 2018. The local authority has identified 84 property projects and hotels with names that run afoul of a government edict to get rid of names that were “big, foreign, weird” or based on homonyms. Photo: SCMP/Dickson Lee
China Business

What’s in a name? It’s a big deal for China’s hoteliers and real estate developers, if the brand is too ‘big, foreign or weird’

  • Chinese authorities are cracking down on property projects and hotels to get rid of names that were ‘big, foreign, weird’ or based on homonyms
  • Vienna Hotel Management of Shenzhen said the trademark of its namesake hotels in Hainan are protected by the law and is appealing the decision
Topic |   China property
Zheng Yangpeng

Zheng Yangpeng  

Published: 4:00pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:15pm, 19 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

