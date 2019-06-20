Harley-Davidson motorcycles are displayed for sale at a showroom in London on June 22 2018. Photo: Reuters
Harley-Davidson strikes deal to build smaller bike in China
- Harley-Davidson to partner with Qianjiang Motorcycle in producing motorcycle with engine displacement of 338 cubic centimetres, for initial release in China
- Partnership will focus on more affordable motorcycles than the Harley’s trademark ‘big hogs’
Topic | Autos
Harley-Davidson motorcycles are displayed for sale at a showroom in London on June 22 2018. Photo: Reuters