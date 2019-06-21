Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chen Li, a top-ranked analyst and chief economist at Soochow Securities, says Chinese sovereign bonds will be in a bull market relative to Chinese equities throughout the remainder of 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
China Business

Analyst who made correct call on China’s market this year now favours Chinese government bonds over stocks

  • Chief economist at Soochow Securities, Chen Li, lays out bull case for Chinese government bonds
  • The yield on the nation’s sovereign bonds maturing in 10 years dropped to 3.2 per cent on Thursday
Topic |   China stock market
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Published: 2:00pm, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:16pm, 21 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chen Li, a top-ranked analyst and chief economist at Soochow Securities, says Chinese sovereign bonds will be in a bull market relative to Chinese equities throughout the remainder of 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.