An aerial view of Shandong Yuhuang’s methanol plant currently under construction, taken in December 2018. The project is currently 60 per cent complete, according to the company. Photo: Handout
Chinese petrochemical firm set to double capacity of Louisiana methanol plant under construction
- Shandong Yuhuang Chemical has invested US$1.85 billion in a methanol plant in St James Parish, which is 60 per cent complete
- The company says it will announce plans to double the plant’s capacity as soon as this year
Topic | Chinese offshore investment
An aerial view of Shandong Yuhuang’s methanol plant currently under construction, taken in December 2018. The project is currently 60 per cent complete, according to the company. Photo: Handout