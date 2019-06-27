Bosideng was founded in 1976 and began expanding to London in 2012, and eventually the United States in 2014. A Bosideng shop on Bond Street in London. Photo: Alamy Stock Photo
China’s Bosideng outlines strategy to become premium outerwear brand; dismisses short-seller accusations as ‘misleading’
- China’s largest down clothing maker spells out strategy to take on foreign brands in high-end winter outerwear
- In latest clarification statement, Bosideng rebuts the four major allegations made by Bonitas Research as ‘false and misleading’
Topic | Retailing
Bosideng was founded in 1976 and began expanding to London in 2012, and eventually the United States in 2014. A Bosideng shop on Bond Street in London. Photo: Alamy Stock Photo