Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Basel-based Syngenta was listed on the SIX Swiss Stock exchange when it was bought by ChemChina, and shareholders received the money from the deal. Photo: AFP
China Business

Syngenta takeover ‘wasn’t a good deal for the Chinese side’, Beijing envoy says amid Swiss debate on company sales to foreign entities

  • Gen Wenbin quoted as saying he would have stopped US$43 billion deal in 2017
Topic |   China economy
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 4:45pm, 30 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:45pm, 30 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Basel-based Syngenta was listed on the SIX Swiss Stock exchange when it was bought by ChemChina, and shareholders received the money from the deal. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.