Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Markets in mainland China on Monday responded positively to news emerging from the G20 summit in Osaka over the weekend that Washington and Beijing would resume trade talks after seven weeks of silence. Photo: Xinhua
China Business

What truce? US-China trade war uncertainty still weighing on global growth, Morgan Stanley says as it cuts outlook

  • Continued uncertainty over US-China trade war remains an ‘overhang’ on business confidence
  • Outlook for global GDP growth now 3 per cent for 2019, 3.2 per cent for 2020
Topic |   US-China trade war
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Published: 7:26pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:26pm, 1 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Markets in mainland China on Monday responded positively to news emerging from the G20 summit in Osaka over the weekend that Washington and Beijing would resume trade talks after seven weeks of silence. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
LIVE
Economy
LIVE

As it happened: Donald Trump confirms US companies can continue to sell to Huawei during G20 press conference

  • The US president earlier wrapped up a meeting with China's Xi Jinping, with Donald Trump saying the outcome was 'better than expected'
  • Trump heading to Seoul to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in later on Saturday
SCMP

John Carter  

Andrew Mullen  

Zhou Xin  

Teddy Ng  

Xie Yu  

Catherine Wong  

Published: 2:19pm, 29 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:21pm, 29 Jun, 2019

US President Donald Trump at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.
Topic |   G20
SCMP

John Carter  

Andrew Mullen  

Zhou Xin  

Teddy Ng  

Xie Yu  

Catherine Wong  

Published: 2:19pm, 29 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:21pm, 29 Jun, 2019

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.