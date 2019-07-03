Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Shanghai Composite Index had climbed by as much as 31 per cent this year to a peak in mid-April, before falling back almost 8 per cent. Photo: AP
China Business

Brighter outlook for China’s stock market amid faster market reforms, policy easing, say HFT and HSBC Jintrust

  • HSBC Jintrust and HFT see a better third quarter for Chinese equities after the benchmark gauge lost nearly 8 per cent from its April peak
  • A new rule allowing back-door listings of technology companies on the ChiNext will raise hopes of more market reforms, HFT Investment said
Topic |   China stock market
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Published: 3:01pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:27pm, 3 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Shanghai Composite Index had climbed by as much as 31 per cent this year to a peak in mid-April, before falling back almost 8 per cent. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.