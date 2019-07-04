Company earnings results due out in the next two months will help set the tone for the mainland stock markets for the remainder of the year, analysts say. Photo: Dickson Lee
Chinese company earnings could be about to surprise on the upside, after troughing in the second quarter
- Shanghai brokerages say mainland companies will reveal improving earnings in upcoming quarters
- Appliance manufacturers, electronics makers, chemical firms and media companies are best poised for improved earnings growth, one broker says
Topic | A-shares
