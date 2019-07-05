Wang Zhenhua, chairman of Future Land Development Holdings, briefs the media on their global offering press conference, in Hong Kong on November 18, 2012. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong-listed Future Land chairman’s downfall once again highlights ‘key man risk’ for investors in China
- Latest scandal shows how investors end up paying a heavy price for the mistakes committed by company executives
- About 13 per cent of listed Chinese businesses, or close to 400 companies, have a shareholder who owns a stake of 50 per cent or more, according to data compiled by Bloomberg
Topic | China property
Wang Zhenhua, chairman and executive director of Future Land Development Holdings Limited, during a press event in Hong Kong on 27 February 2017. Photo: SCMP/Edward Wong
Future Land’s shares make their biggest one-day plunge since 2012 Hong Kong IPO, wiping out US$1.9 billion after founder’s arrest
- Wang Zhenhua, the founder of Future Land, was arrested in Shanghai, according to Chinese media, citing the city’s police
- Shares of his Hong Kong-listed company plunged 23.9 per cent while his Shanghai-listed stock rose as trading ended before news of his arrest broke
