Twenty-five companies will start trading on Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Star market on July 22. Photo: Xinhua
China’s technology board may unleash speculative frenzy as it starts trading in two weeks
- Stocks are likely to soar much higher on debut than the industry average and the benchmark equity gauge
- The technology and innovation board opens on July 22 in Shanghai
Chinese technology firms have come under pressure from the US, increasing Beijing’s urgency to launch the new fundraising platform to support domestic innovation. Photo: Bloomberg
First tech company gets green light to price its IPO before trading debut of Shanghai’s new STAR Market, as analysts predict buying frenzy
- IPOs are likely to be heavily oversubscribed as investors vie to back promising young firms due to list on the new tech board, analysts said
- Suzhou HYC Technology said it would begin price consultation with institutions for its IPO, expected to raise 1 billion yuan (US$144.9 million)
