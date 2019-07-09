Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Twenty-five companies will start trading on Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Star market on July 22. Photo: Xinhua
China Business

China’s technology board may unleash speculative frenzy as it starts trading in two weeks

  • Stocks are likely to soar much higher on debut than the industry average and the benchmark equity gauge
  • The technology and innovation board opens on July 22 in Shanghai
Topic |   Technology
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Published: 8:00am, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:00am, 9 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Twenty-five companies will start trading on Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Star market on July 22. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese technology firms have come under pressure from the US, increasing Beijing’s urgency to launch the new fundraising platform to support domestic innovation. Photo: Bloomberg
Companies

First tech company gets green light to price its IPO before trading debut of Shanghai’s new STAR Market, as analysts predict buying frenzy

  • IPOs are likely to be heavily oversubscribed as investors vie to back promising young firms due to list on the new tech board, analysts said
  • Suzhou HYC Technology said it would begin price consultation with institutions for its IPO, expected to raise 1 billion yuan (US$144.9 million)
Topic |   China technology
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Published: 1:01pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:24pm, 19 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese technology firms have come under pressure from the US, increasing Beijing’s urgency to launch the new fundraising platform to support domestic innovation. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.