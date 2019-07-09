Investors monitor stock price movements at a brokerage in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
China’s stock benchmark extends biggest drop in nine weeks as interest rate outlook and IPO glut weigh on sentiment
- Traders cautious ahead of key data release for June
- Hang Seng Index extends decline for fifth consecutive session
Stocks Blog: Markets fall amid turmoil from rate cut prospects and more IPO supply
- Future Land continues to claw its way back after scandal
- Geely plunges after warning 1H profits will drop 40 per cent
A Chinese investor checks out share prices on his phone on June 13, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE