Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Depending on the driving range, subsidies given to makers of new-energy vehicles have been cut by 47 per cent to 60 per cent. Photo: Zigor Aldama
China Business

Subsidy cuts could sound the death knell for China’s cheap electric carmakers as entry-level vehicles face huge price rises, says Xpeng chief

  • Government subsidy cuts could force affordable electric-vehicle makers to raise prices beyond the reach of most entry-level buyers, says boss of Xpeng
  • Electric cars priced below US$8,700 could soon cost over US$14,500, he estimates
Topic |   Electric cars
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Published: 7:00pm, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:00pm, 10 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Depending on the driving range, subsidies given to makers of new-energy vehicles have been cut by 47 per cent to 60 per cent. Photo: Zigor Aldama
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.