An employee sorts goods moved by a robot at a Suning automated guided vehicle warehouse in Shanghai on May 11, 2018. Photo: Reuters
China is so over looking to US, other foreign countries for business advice, Oliver Wyman CEO says
- China’s growing business prowess change what Chinese companies want at strategy meetings
- Businesses are more interested now in learning from what is going on in China, CEO says
Topic | China economy
An employee sorts goods moved by a robot at a Suning automated guided vehicle warehouse in Shanghai on May 11, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
For Chinese firms in US, ability to navigate the cultural gap can determine success or failure
- Management styles, language skills and keeping expectations reasonable are just some of the challenges
- US and Chinese companies are both arrogant, experts say: having succeeded in their giant home market, they dive into others using a similar playbook
Topic | US-China relations
Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen