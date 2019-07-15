Channels

An employee sorts goods moved by a robot at a Suning automated guided vehicle warehouse in Shanghai on May 11, 2018. Photo: Reuters
China Business

China is so over looking to US, other foreign countries for business advice, Oliver Wyman CEO says

  • China’s growing business prowess change what Chinese companies want at strategy meetings
  • Businesses are more interested now in learning from what is going on in China, CEO says
Topic |   China economy
Louise Moon

Louise Moon  

Published: 9:30am, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:36am, 15 Jul, 2019

Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
China

For Chinese firms in US, ability to navigate the cultural gap can determine success or failure

  • Management styles, language skills and keeping expectations reasonable are just some of the challenges
  • US and Chinese companies are both arrogant, experts say: having succeeded in their giant home market, they dive into others using a similar playbook
Topic |   US-China relations
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Published: 11:00pm, 13 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:32pm, 13 Jul, 2019

