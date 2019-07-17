Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A view of Shanghai’s Lujiazui financial district, to the left of the Huangpu river that cuts through China’s premier financial and commercial city. Photo: Xinhua
China Business

Office glut creeps up in Shenzhen, Beijing and Shanghai as trade war saps growth plans while start-ups move to hipper co-working space

  • Shenzhen’s office vacancy rate rose to 16.6 per cent at end of June, while Beijing’s was at 11.5 per cent, and Shanghai jumped to 18 per cent
  • Four of 15 landlords of Shenzhen’s new office towers are major developers, with rest small builders, investment firms or conglomerates
Topic |   China property
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Published: 8:00am, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:30am, 17 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A view of Shanghai’s Lujiazui financial district, to the left of the Huangpu river that cuts through China’s premier financial and commercial city. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.