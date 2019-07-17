A view of Shanghai’s Lujiazui financial district, to the left of the Huangpu river that cuts through China’s premier financial and commercial city. Photo: Xinhua
Office glut creeps up in Shenzhen, Beijing and Shanghai as trade war saps growth plans while start-ups move to hipper co-working space
- Shenzhen’s office vacancy rate rose to 16.6 per cent at end of June, while Beijing’s was at 11.5 per cent, and Shanghai jumped to 18 per cent
- Four of 15 landlords of Shenzhen’s new office towers are major developers, with rest small builders, investment firms or conglomerates
