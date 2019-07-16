IMAX China has plans to roll out as many as 90 cinema this year, even as the broad Chinese cinema market recorded its first drop in first-half income in nine years. Photo: Bloomberg
IMAX to roll out 40 new theatres across China, after boom in first-half box office income
- IMAX China to partner with South Korean cinema chain CGV in adding 40 new cinemas on the mainland, as wide-format film technology wins over audiences
- IMAX income from start of the year through July 14 rose to US$237 million, reflecting a 26 per cent gain from the same period last year
