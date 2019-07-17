Beijing’s central business district. In a worst-case scenario, China’s economic growth will slow to a low of 6 per cent, according to ING. Photo: AFP
China’s economy would grow by 7.5 per cent this year, were it not for the trade war, ING says
- China’s economy will grow 6.3 per cent year on year in the third and fourth quarters, Dutch investment bank says
- Global investors to ignore dispute and continue investing in China, Nomura says
Topic | China economy
