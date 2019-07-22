The benchmark gauge has fallen 4.5 per cent over the past three weeks, as investors braced themselves for the debut of the 25 firms on the Star Market. Photo: AP
China’s new Star Market may be a boon to stocks trading on main board, according to history
- Almost a decade ago the Shanghai Composite Index delivered solid gains in the weeks after the launch of the ChiNext, a board similar to the Star Market
Topic | A-shares
The benchmark gauge has fallen 4.5 per cent over the past three weeks, as investors braced themselves for the debut of the 25 firms on the Star Market. Photo: AP