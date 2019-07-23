Channels

The Yao Ming cabernet sauvignon of Yao Family Wines from the Napa Valley being served at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Beijing on 24 November 2012. Photo: SCMP
Yao Ming’s post-NBA retirement plan in the Napa Valley’s wine business falls victim to China’s tit-for-tat tariffs on US products

  • China’s latest round of retaliatory tariffs put the combined tax rate on a bottle of American wine at 93 per cent
  • Yao Family Wines’ export business dropped by half over the past year, said Tom Hinde, the vineyard’s president and winemaker
Topic |   Wine and Spirits
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 1:49pm, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:13pm, 23 Jul, 2019

