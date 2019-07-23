Investors beside a banner promoting the newly launched Shanghai Technology & Innovation Board, or Star board, at a brokerage in Hangzhou on July 22, 2019. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
China's answer to Nasdaq turns out to be a one-day wonder after all, and that should concern Xi Jinping
- China’s answer to Nasdaq helped 25 companies raise 37 billion yuan in the seven months it took to get up and running
- All but four of the 25 companies that debuted on the board fell by the second day, as investors took flight after profiting from the average debut gain of 140 per cent
