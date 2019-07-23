Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Investors beside a banner promoting the newly launched Shanghai Technology & Innovation Board, or Star board, at a brokerage in Hangzhou on July 22, 2019. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
China Business

China's answer to Nasdaq turns out to be a one-day wonder after all, and that should concern Xi Jinping

  • China’s answer to Nasdaq helped 25 companies raise 37 billion yuan in the seven months it took to get up and running
  • All but four of the 25 companies that debuted on the board fell by the second day, as investors took flight after profiting from the average debut gain of 140 per cent
Topic |   China stock market
SCMP

Zhang Shidong  

Daniel Ren  

Published: 10:30pm, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:30pm, 23 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Investors beside a banner promoting the newly launched Shanghai Technology & Innovation Board, or Star board, at a brokerage in Hangzhou on July 22, 2019. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.