Liquor distiller Kweichow Moutai has been one of the winning Chinese stocks of 2019 so far. Photo: Zigor Aldama
Bigger is better when it comes to picking Chinese stocks, says analyst who’s got it right so far
- After beating the benchmark index so far this year, the nation’s largest firms will continue to outperform, according to Chen Li, chief economist at Soochow Securities
- Chen successfully predicted in January that mainland-traded stocks would rise in the first quarter and that the rally would stall in April
