An uninhabited property development that has come to symbolise the real estate rush in Suzhou, on May 24, 2017. The island, just 5 kilometres from downtown Suzhou, was built in 2007 has remained uninhabited even a decade later. Photo: Imaginechina.
Suzhou tightens property curbs for the fourth time in 2019 as overheating home market has defied policies to cool prices
- The tightening came after heated property price and sale in Suzhou
- Other developments, including a policy see-saw in Kaifeng, and funding tightening, signal no ease in property control
