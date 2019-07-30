A nurse holds a baby at a state-funded hospital in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, on May 7, 2014. Photo: Xinhua
New Frontier agrees to buy China private hospital operator United Family Healthcare for US$1.44 billion
- The New York-listed shares of New Frontier Corp climbed 0.6 per cent in morning US trade on Tuesday following acquisition announcement
- Purchase by New Frontier Group will create one of the largest listed private health care services companies focused on China
Topic | China stock market
