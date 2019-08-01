China slashed government subsidies on long range electric vehicles by up to 60 per cent in June. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s electric vehicle showrooms are sending an ominous sign about the sales outlook this year
- Fewer buyers at electric car dealerships last month following government decision to roll back subsidies in late June
- Government-backed industry consortium revised forecast for new energy vehicle sales this year to 1.5 million units, slashing earlier forecast by 100,000 units
Topic | Electric cars
China slashed government subsidies on long range electric vehicles by up to 60 per cent in June. Photo: Bloomberg
Evergrande’s first electric car model goes into production at its Tianjin factory. Photo: Handout
Evergrande, Chinese property firm aiming to catch Tesla, starts electric vehicle production
- Evergrande Group launches the Nevs 93, its first-ever electric vehicle
- New venture comes amid roll back in subsidies, soft appetite among investors
Topic | Electric cars
Evergrande’s first electric car model goes into production at its Tianjin factory. Photo: Handout