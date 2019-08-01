Channels

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

China slashed government subsidies on long range electric vehicles by up to 60 per cent in June. Photo: Bloomberg
China Business

China’s electric vehicle showrooms are sending an ominous sign about the sales outlook this year

  • Fewer buyers at electric car dealerships last month following government decision to roll back subsidies in late June
  • Government-backed industry consortium revised forecast for new energy vehicle sales this year to 1.5 million units, slashing earlier forecast by 100,000 units
Topic |   Electric cars
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Updated: 2:32pm, 1 Aug, 2019

Evergrande’s first electric car model goes into production at its Tianjin factory. Photo: Handout
Companies

Evergrande, Chinese property firm aiming to catch Tesla, starts electric vehicle production

  • Evergrande Group launches the Nevs 93, its first-ever electric vehicle
  • New venture comes amid roll back in subsidies, soft appetite among investors
Topic |   Electric cars
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Updated: 11:01pm, 2 Jul, 2019

