Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Chinese investor watches stock prices in front of an electronic board at a securities brokerage house in Beijing on August 2, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
China Business

Hong Kong stocks see longest run of declines in two decades as city is hit by transport chaos

  • The MSCI Hang Seng Index dropped for a ninth straight day, the longest such streak since 1997
  • MTR and Cathay Pacific fell as demonstrators grounded rail service and flight crew joined the protest with strike
Topic |   A-shares
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 6:31pm, 5 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Chinese investor watches stock prices in front of an electronic board at a securities brokerage house in Beijing on August 2, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
China’s pharmaceutical sector is driven primarily by domestic consumption, policy support and reform, making it attractive for investors. Photo: Shutterstock
Stock Talk

Looking for trade war-proof stock ideas? China’s large pharma firms might be good medicine for investors’ portfolios, analysts say

  • Chinese Big Pharma firms benefiting from policies speeding up drug approvals, incentivising discovery of new medicines
  • Sector primarily driven by domestic consumption, which can help it weather the trade war
Topic |   Pharmaceuticals
Eric Ng

Eric Ng  

Updated: 7:45am, 5 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s pharmaceutical sector is driven primarily by domestic consumption, policy support and reform, making it attractive for investors. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.