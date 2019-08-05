A Chinese investor watches stock prices in front of an electronic board at a securities brokerage house in Beijing on August 2, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks see longest run of declines in two decades as city is hit by transport chaos
- The MSCI Hang Seng Index dropped for a ninth straight day, the longest such streak since 1997
- MTR and Cathay Pacific fell as demonstrators grounded rail service and flight crew joined the protest with strike
Topic | A-shares
China’s pharmaceutical sector is driven primarily by domestic consumption, policy support and reform, making it attractive for investors. Photo: Shutterstock
Looking for trade war-proof stock ideas? China’s large pharma firms might be good medicine for investors’ portfolios, analysts say
- Chinese Big Pharma firms benefiting from policies speeding up drug approvals, incentivising discovery of new medicines
- Sector primarily driven by domestic consumption, which can help it weather the trade war
Topic | Pharmaceuticals
