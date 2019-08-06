A stock investor rests at a brokerage house in Beijing on Tuesday. Chineses shares fell after US markets fell in overnight trading. Photo: Simon Song
Shanghai benchmark retreats to five-month low as US and China up the ante in trade war
- Mainland equities fall after Beijing halts purchases of American agricultural goods and Washington labels China as a currency manipulator
- Hong Kong stocks trim losses after key Beijing officials say city’s government ‘completely capable’ of protecting law and order
Topic | A-shares
A stock investor rests at a brokerage house in Beijing on Tuesday. Chineses shares fell after US markets fell in overnight trading. Photo: Simon Song