A brokerage in Beijing. Chinese stocks were also boosted by MSCI, which has said it will raise their weighting on its gauge following the market close on August 27. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese stocks buoyed by better-than-expected exports data, Ping An Bank earnings, record first rise in seven days
- But Shanghai trading volume 9.3 per cent below 30-day average, signalling lack of sustained buying interest
- Hang Seng Index rises for a second day
Topic | A-shares
A brokerage in Beijing. Chinese stocks were also boosted by MSCI, which has said it will raise their weighting on its gauge following the market close on August 27. Photo: EPA-EFE