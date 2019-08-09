The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.7 per cent to 2,774.75 on Friday, bringing its losses for the week to 3.3 per cent. Photo: Simon Song
Shanghai stocks post biggest weekly drop in three months as ZTE and telecom makers tumble
- ZTE and other telecom stocks retreat after US officials reportedly abandon plan to allow US companies to restart business with Huawei
- China’s consumer prices in July rose at the fastest pace since February 2018, reducing room for policy easing
