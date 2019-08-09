Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.7 per cent to 2,774.75 on Friday, bringing its losses for the week to 3.3 per cent. Photo: Simon Song
China Business

Shanghai stocks post biggest weekly drop in three months as ZTE and telecom makers tumble

  • ZTE and other telecom stocks retreat after US officials reportedly abandon plan to allow US companies to restart business with Huawei
  • China’s consumer prices in July rose at the fastest pace since February 2018, reducing room for policy easing
Topic |   A-shares
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 7:28pm, 9 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.7 per cent to 2,774.75 on Friday, bringing its losses for the week to 3.3 per cent. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.