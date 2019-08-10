Channels

After Washington labelled Beijing a “currency manipulator”, a former official said China should seek international support on the issue. Photo: AP
China Business

China should ‘try to win over other countries with favourable policies’ amid trade war with US

  • Economist at forum in northeast China says Beijing shouldn’t let dispute with Washington ‘disrupt our progress’
  • China could also reduce dependence on US dollar, boost use of yuan in commodities and improve free flow of currency, ex-policy bank official says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Updated: 9:00pm, 10 Aug, 2019

China

New IMF report doesn’t back Donald Trump’s currency manipulation charge against China

  • Review shows Beijing actually took steps last year to prop up yuan after it declined against dollar between mid-June and early August
  • Analysis comes just days after US Treasury formally designated China as a currency manipulator
Topic |   Currency war
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: 7:24am, 10 Aug, 2019

