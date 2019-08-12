The New York headquarters of equity company KKR & Co is seen in August 2018. Photo: Google Street View
KKR to buy majority of NVC China Lighting for US$794 million
- NVC Lightning says it will pay a special dividend of at least HK$0.9 (US$0.01) a share after the deal closes
Topic | Stocks
A fifth of all Cathay’s flights are directed at the China market, comprising 24 passenger destinations on the mainland. Photo: Reuters
Aviation regulator’s measures could threaten Cathay Pacific’s access to the lucrative mainland Chinese market, and the airline is moving fast to limit the damage
- One-fifth of all Cathay’s flights serve mainland and, combined with Hong Kong, China constitutes half of airline’s total revenue
- With China set to overtake the United States as world’s biggest aviation market, Cathay has little incentive to reduce its activities there
Topic | Cathay Pacific
